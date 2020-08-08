4 arrested for mounting illegal tax points in Benue

The Benue State Internal Revenue Service (BIRS) task force on illegal activities has apprehended four suspects for operating illegal tax points.

The culprits were apprehended at various points in the state where they were extorting unsuspecting taxpayers.

Hangeior Aondoakur was arrested at Abwa, Orhungu Terna was arrested at Ugbema, while Emberga Sughter and Douglas Terseer were arrested at Ayua in Katsina Ala Local Government Area.

They have since been handed over to the police for further investigation and subsequent prosecution.