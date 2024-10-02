33% of Nigerians embarrassed by economic hardship – NOIPolls

About 33 percent of Nigerian adults are embarrassed to identify with Nigeria due to the current economic hardship facing the country, a new survey conducted by NOIPolls in commemoration of Nigeria’s 64th Independence Day has revealed.

The escalating cost of living, coupled with bad governance and poor leadership, are identified as factors contributing to a decline in national pride among Nigerians.

The study conducted in the week starting September 23 also found that 51 percent of adults believe the country is disintegrated, while 79 percent embraced pride in being citizens of Nigeria mainly because they have no other country.

Questioning what Nigerians consider to be the greatest achievement of Nigeria since it attained the status of Independence in 1960, findings showed that 38 percent of adult Nigerians believe nothing has been achieved.

A few, however, were able to pinpoint some achievements in agriculture (8 percent), democracy (8 percent), education (7 percent), and telecommunications (6 percent) among others.

When asked about the single most important issue Nigeria as a nation should address in the next year, 39 percent of Nigerians mentioned the economy, closely followed by insecurity (18 percent).

Other issues mentioned are fuel price bad governance, corruption, job creation, education, standard of living, infrastructural development, and electricity.

Similarly, when respondents were asked, which sector they think has performed well, unfortunately, 28 percent stated none.

However, agriculture, telecommunication, power sector, and education sectors were given a thumbs up on performing well.

Independence Day, known colloquially as October 1st, is an official national holiday in Nigeria celebrated to mark Nigeria’s proclamation of independence from British rule in 1960.

The holiday is celebrated annually by the government of Nigeria. The festivities begin with the President’s address to the nation, which is broadcasted on radio and television, and celebrations across sectors including the Nigerian Armed Forces, the Nigeria Police Force, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and the general workforce.

The poll involved telephone interviews of a proportionate nationwide sample of 1,000 randomly selected phone-owning Nigerians aged 18 years and above, representing the six geo-political regions 36 states, and the Federal Capital Territory.

