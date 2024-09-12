31 persons in court over traffic offences in Oyo

Adekoya Adesagba, retired major and chairman, Oyo State Road Traffic Management Authority (OYRTMA), said on Wednesday that over 31 persons had been charged to Court for violating traffic light rules as they were said to have cases to answer at the newly constituted Tribunal on rule of law in the State.

Adesagba, who stated that OYRTMA has 76 units across the State and they are all functional, said there should be attitudinal change of people in obeying traffic rules.

He stated this when Director General, Oyo State Mobilization Agency for Social-Economic Development, Morohunkola Thomas, made a courtesy visit to the office of OYRTMA chairman in Ibadan.

Adesagba stated that stiff penalties would be given to people who disobey traffic rules or assault the officers on duty.

He however said that the State core values of humanity, needed to be resuscitated among people and be included in school curriculum, especially from primary schools to secondary schools.

But, Thomas in his remarks, called on residents of the State to reciprocate Government’s gesture by obeying traffic laws, noting that the State Government under the leadership of Governor, Seyi Makinde had committed a lot to infrastructure development such as junction improvements, streets lights, among others and this could only be reciprocated through compliance to traffic laws.

He added that OYMASED in conjunction with OYRTMA would re-orientate people on obedience to traffic rules, especially at the just- constructed junction improvements by the State Government.

“Disobedience to traffic rules pose a great threat to the socio- economic development of the State, our people needs to change their orientation in obeying traffic rules”, he said.