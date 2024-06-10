3 rescued, out of 30 kidnapped persons, recovers vehicle, as manhunt for 27 other ongoing – Police

…Pregnant woman beaten, abandoned, old man with stroke speared

Three, out of the 30 persons kidnapped along the Nasarawa-Keffi road were rescued by the combined team of operatives from their abductors, the Police Public Relations Officer, Ranham Nansel had confirmed.

According to the PPRO, the incident happened on the night of Friday, 7th June 2024, along the Nasarawa Keffi road, where two 118-seater buses were attacked.

”An incident happened along Nasarawa –keffi Road, where an 18-seater bus was attacked at night on Friday. Police in collaboration with other security agencies, responded quickly.

“The criminals were trailed and 3 people were rescued and the vehicle was moved to the police station”, the Police spokesman said.

Nansel added, that the state commissioner of police has directed a manhunt of the abductors and was optimistic that the remaining victim will return unhurt.

According to the police, on Friday night, information was received that an 18-seater bus conveying passengers from Enugu to Abuja was attacked at Doruwa village, Nasarawa-Keffi road and an unspecified number of people were abducted.

He added that Police operatives, in collaboration with other security agencies, responded swiftly, but the act was committed before the information came.

“The hoodlums were trailed, and the area combed. Consequently, 3 people were rescued, and the vehicle recovered to the police station. Search and rescue operations are ongoing to arrest the criminals and rescue the victims” He stated further.

BusinessDay reports that last Friday night, an unconfirmed figure of persons travelling from Enugu to Abuja were kidnapped along the Nasarawa -Keffi road.

BusinessDay reports that no less than 30 people were abducted from two commercial vehicles by people suspected to be kidnappers along the Nasarawa -Keffi road in Nasarawa state.

The travellers were already approaching Keffi town, from Enugu state, when the gunmen lay hold on them.

According to the report, abductees were taken into a bush, and have since contacted families of two of their victims demanding N10 million ransome on each of the kidnapped persons.

Business Day also gathered that the passengers were also ransomed on Friday night last week within the Keffi and Karu Local Government Areas of the state.

The report further revealed that a driver of one of the two vehicles m, whose name was withheld escaped, while a pregnant woman was beaten and abandoned.

An old man, who was part of the passengers, suffering from a stroke was also left behind to slow the movement of the suspected kidnappers into the bush.

The escaped driver was said to have complained of the incident at the Uke Division of the Nasarawa State Command of the Nigeria Police Force.

One of the Victim’s relations, who spoke to newsmen on account of anonymity said, the whereabouts of their sister, a second-year student of the Federal Polytechnic Nasarawa was yet unknown, as they were yet to be contacted by her abductors.

“Our sister was kidnapped last Friday while on her way from school. I was contacted on Saturday by the police because the driver recovered some of the victims phones and my sister’s own was among those recovered.

“Though I gathered that the military victim’s police are currently in the bush on the trail of the suspected kidnappers as well as trying to ensure the rescue of the victims.