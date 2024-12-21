3 Nigerians featured on Forbes 2024 list of wealthiest black Americans

Forbes has unveiled its 2024 ForbesBLK 50 list, spotlighting the 50 most affluent and impactful Black Americans across various industries. The annual list goes beyond recognising wealth, highlighting achievements in innovation, leadership, and societal contributions.

This year’s honourees represent a wide array of fields, including technology, finance, media, and philanthropy. Their stories exemplify resilience, ingenuity, and a deep commitment to driving positive change in their communities and industries.

The list also highlights the global influence of African-born professionals, showcasing the remarkable contributions of individuals who have leveraged their expertise and passion to shape industries and inspire others.

By celebrating these trailblazers, the 2024 ForbesBLK 50 list serves as a testament to the power of diversity and the impact of leadership in fostering progress and innovation.

Other notable individuals on the list include Dr Dre, Lebron James, Michael Jordan, Beyonce, and Jay-Z, highlighting a diverse group of achievers driving progress and influence across various sectors.

1. Adebayo Ogunlesi

Adebayo Ogunlesi is the Chairman and co-founder of Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP), a private equity firm specialising in infrastructure investments. In 2024, BlackRock acquired GIP for $12.5 billion in cash and shares, with Ogunlesi retaining his leadership role.

Ogunlesi has a net worth of $1.7 billion. He studied at Oxford University, where he earned a Bachelor of Arts, before obtaining a Juris Doctor and an MBA from Harvard. He began his career clerking for Supreme Court Justice Thurgood Marshall in the early 1980s. He later worked as an attorney at Cravath, Swaine & Moore, followed by over 20 years as an investment banker at Credit Suisse.

In 2006, Ogunlesi co-founded GIP, which has grown into a major player in global infrastructure investment. His influence spans international business and infrastructure development.

2. Tope Awotona

Tope Awotona is the founder and CEO of Calendly, a scheduling software company that revolutionised how people book meetings. Awotona started Calendly in 2013, using his 401(k) savings to fund the business.

Born in Lagos, Awotona moved to Atlanta at 15. He initially studied computer science at the University of Georgia before switching to business and management information systems. After working as a salesman for tech firms and launching several failed startups, he developed Calendly to solve the frustrations of scheduling meetings through emails.

By 2021, Calendly was valued at $3 billion after raising $350 million in funding. Today, Awotona’s net worth is estimated at $1.4 billion. His journey exemplifies resilience and strategic thinking in the tech industry.

3. Wemimo Abbey

Wemimo Abbey is the co-founder and co-CEO of Esusu, a fintech company that helps renters build credit histories by reporting rent payments to credit bureaus. Abbey grew up in Lagos and later moved to the United States, where his mother sold her wedding ring to fund his education.

Before founding Esusu, Abbey worked as a mergers and acquisitions consultant at PwC. He also co-founded a non-profit and a data analytics startup. Esusu gained prominence in 2022 when it secured $130 million in funding, reaching a $1 billion valuation.

Currently, over 20,000 properties in the United States offer Esusu’s service, helping approximately 1.8 million renters improve their credit scores. Abbey’s work focuses on using technology to create social change and expand financial inclusion. At 32, he is the youngest Nigerian on the ForbesBLK 50 list.

Chisom Michael Chisom Michael is a data analyst (audience engagement) and writer at BusinessDay, with diverse experience in the media industry. He holds a BSc in Industrial Physics from Imo State University and an MEng in Computer Science and Technology from Liaoning Univerisity of Technology China. He specialises in listicle writing, profiles and leveraging his skills in audience engagement analysis and data-driven insights to create compelling content that resonates with readers.

Share