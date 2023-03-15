3 Months to Subsidy removal, FG yet to conclude on palliatives – Agba

Three months to the end of fuel subsidy regime, the federal government on Wednesday said it is yet to conclude on palliatives, that will cushion the effect on Nigerians.

Minister of State for budget and National Planning, Clem Agba gave the indication at the end of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja Wednesday.

It will be recalled that under the federal government 2022 to 2023 Medium-Term Expenditure Framework, proposal of N3.3tn was made for fuel subsidy between January and June 2023.

But Agba, speaking on the issues after FEC meeting, disclosed that a Committee headed by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo had been working with the National Economic Council (NEC), a body made up of Governors of the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory( FCT) on palliatives that will help to cushion the effect of the subsidy removal, for over a year, but are yet to come up with its decisions

Speaking on what the government has in place to mitigate the effect of the fuel subsidy removal, Agba confirmed that the provisions for subsidy is up to June, 2023, adding that the Ministry of Petroleum Resources and other relevant agencies have also been working on the issue.

He disclosed however, “the Minister of State , Petroleum Resources will be in a position provide more updates”

“For over a year plus now, the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo has been leading a Committee working on this and the National Economic Council also has a committee that has also been working on this.

“So, the stage that we are in now is how to finalize the suggestions that have cone out from both the federal government and the Governors side. Like you know, it is something that is going to affect the entire nation.

“They will just have to ensure that everyone is carried along, that is both the federal and subnational governments

He disclosed that the federal government had held consultations with the All Progressive Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as well as the organized Labour on the palliatives to cushion the effect of subsidy removal, but added that no decisions have been reached on the issue.

