2nd Niger Bridge will be delivered 2022 – Fashola

Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, has reassured that the ongoing construction of the 2nd Niger Bridge would be completed by 2022.

The minister gave the assurance at a forum organised NAN in Abuja on Sunday, to mark the sixth year of the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration.

According to Fashola, the bridge, which will serve as a major link between the South-East and South-West regions of the country will be delivered between second and third quarters of 2022. The project would facilitate the influx of investments to the South-East when completed.

Fashola said that the construction work had gone beyond the water level, explaining that most bridge works were done under the water.

“So, what you see currently is the final work. The sub-structure which entailed building cement structures under water often costs a lot of money.

“We should finish the bridge next year between the second and third quarter,’’ he affirmed, saying that construction time was lost because of COVID-19.

The bridge is 1.6km long and furnished with other ancillary infrastructure, including a 10.3km highway and an inter-change, expected to be completed next year.

The bridge spans from Asaba in Delta State to Ozubulu, Ogbaru and other communities in Anambra State.

The existing Niger Bridge, linking Onitsha and Asaba was completed in December, 1965. It was built by the French construction giant, Dumez.