247 Nigerians return from Malaysia, Thailand, as FG reschedules evacuation from UK

A Chartered @airpeace flight APK-7813 conveying 247 stranded Nigerians from Malaysia and Thailand arrived Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja at exactly 2300HRS, 11th of July 2020.

This was disclosed by the Twitter handle of the Nigerians in the Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) on Sunday.

According to the Abike Dabiri-Erewa led NIDCOM, some passengers disembarked in Abuja while others proceeded to Murtala Muhammed Int’l Airport, Lagos.

All Evacuees tested Negative to #COVID19 and are now on a 14- day SELF-ISOLATION as mandated by @NCDCgov, @Fmohnigeria and PTF on #COVID-19.

Meanwhile the Federal Government has rescheduled the evacuation of another batch of Nigerians from the United Kingdom (UK) due to landing clearance issues, statement issued on Saturday by the Nigerian High Commission in London said.

“This is to inform all prospective evacuees that have been issued tickets for the Air Peace Flight departing on 13th July 2020 from London Heathrow to Abuja and Lagos, that due to landing clearance issues, the flights have been rescheduled to depart on Tuesday, 14th July, 2020 at 10.00 am from Gatwick, Airport.

“Furthermore, Air Peace airlines has contracted Air Partner to operate the flight on its behalf and any other information will be communicated directly to the passengers,” the statement said.

The High Commission lauded the Chairman and Management of Air Peace Limited for ensuring that stranded Nigerians in the UK return home safely. The Mission, however, regretted any inconveniences caused as a result of the changes.