22 states, FCT on alert as FG predicts heavy rainfall, flooding

The Federal Government has issued a warning of impending heavy rainfall across the Country over the next five days with the potential for severe flooding in 22 States and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

This was stated in a statement issued by the National Flood Early Warning Systems Centre under the Federal Ministry of Environment on Monday in Abuja.

The statement also advised communities situated along the flood plains of Rivers Donga, Benue and Ogun to evacuate immediately due to rising water levels.

The centre has identified a heightened risk of heavy rainfall from October 14 to 18, 2024, which could result in significant flooding in these regions.

The centre indicated that the identified locations and their surroundings are likely to experience rainfall that could result in flooding from the 14th to the 18th of October 2024.

The States and locations affected include Osun State (Ede, Ile-Ife, Ilesa, Osogbo); Delta State (Escravos); Cross River State (Ikom); Anambra State (Onitsha); Taraba State (Donga, Ibi, Wukari, Bandawa, Beli, Bolleri, Dampar, Duchi, Garkowa, Gassol, Gungun Bodel, Kambari, Kwata Kanawa, Lau, Mayo Ranewo, Mutum Biyu, Ngaruwa, Serti, Yorro); Nasarawa State (Rukubi); Kebbi State (Argungu, Birnin-Kebbi, Gwandu, Kalgo, Ribah, Sakaba, Yelwa); Gombe State (Bajoga); Katsina State (Bakori, Funtua); Borno State (Biu,Briyel); Kaduna State (Birnin-Gwari, Buruku, Kaduna, Jaji); Niger State (Bida, Kontagora, Lapai, Lavun, Magama, Mashegu, Mokwa, New Bussa, Rijau, Sarkin Pawa, Suleja, Wushishi).

The other identified States are Yobe State (Dapchi); Adamawa State (Demsa, Farkumo, Ganye, Gbajili, Jimeta, Mayo-Belwa, Mubi, Natubi, Numan, Song, Shelleng, Wuro Bokki); Kogi State (Ibaji, Omala); Kwara State (Jebba, Kosubosu); Bauchi State (Kari, Tafawa Balewa, Kirfi); Plateau State (Shendam); the FCT (Kubwa, Gwagwalada, Bwari); Kano State (Sumaila); Oyo State (Kishi); Sokoto State (Silame); and Zamfara State (Majara).

The statement further stated, “In light of the rising water levels in the Donga, Benue, and Ogun rivers, communities situated along these floodplains, as well as other vulnerable areas, are strongly advised to evacuate to safer locations.”

