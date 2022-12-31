22 people whose deaths touched Nigerians in 2022

In the year 2022, many notable Nigerians and citizens of other nations across the world, across different sectors of the economy died. Their influence in various fields of endeavour made their demise subjects of discussion to Nigerians.

The circumstances surrounding the deaths of others on the list elicited strong emotions from Nigerians ranging from shock to rage to pity.

Here are some of the ones we captured.

Olubadan of Ibadan

His Royal Majesty Oba Saliu Adetunji aged 93 died on the second day of the new year.

The traditional ruler of the ancient city of Ibadan died on January 2, 2022, at the University College Hospital, Ibadan Oyo State.

Alaafin of Oyo

Oba Lamidi Adeyemi III , Alaafin of Oyo, aged 83, died on April 22, 2022.

The first-class monarch passed on at the Afe Babalola University Teaching hospital in Ado Ekiti to join his ancestors after 53 years on the throne.

Ademola Seriki

The Nigerian ambassador to Spain, Demola Seriki died at the age of 63 in Madrid, Spain on November 15, 2022

Seriki was a Lagos politician, a public administrator and a permanent representative of Nigeria to the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO).

Chief Ernest Shonekan

Chief Ernest Shonekan, Nigeria’s former President and Head of the National Interim Government, died early in the year on January 11, 2022, at the age of 85.

Shonekan succeeded Babaginda as Head of State and governed the country for three months (August 26-November 23 1993) he died at Evercare Hospital in Lagos.

Chinedu Nwadike

The Nigerian gospel singer died on March 27, 2022, after suffering from kidney disease. The artiste known for his popular song ‘God of Vengeance’ died in a hospital in Abuja.

Kunle Mac-Adetokunbo

Yoruba movie comic actor popularly known as Dejo Tufulu died on April 1, 2022. His movie character was famous for adding comic relief and laughter to movies and was a delight to many of his fans.

Osinachi Nwachukwu

She was another popular gospel artiste who died in 2022, Osinachi Nwachukwu died after a brief illness on April 8, 2022, in her residence in Abuja.

The ‘Ekwueme’ singer’s death was surrounded by controversy; there are allegations that her death was a result of domestic violence.

Arthur Nzeribe

Nigerian politician and business mogul Arthur Nzeribe died on May 8, 2022, aged 83. He was a two-time Senator from August 1983- December 1983 and from May 1999 – May 2007 under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Oluwabamishe Ayanwole

Oluwabamise Ayanwole was a 22-year-old fashion designer who was allegedly murdered by a Lagos Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) driver, Andrew Nice Ominikoron. According to reports, Ayanwole died on the night of February 26 and was dumped along the road.

Before her death, the deceased had exchanged voice notes with one of her friends and had expressed her apprehension about the BRT ride she was taking. In the voice note, Ayanwole said that she was alone on the bus and that the driver had refused to pick up other passengers. Later she sent another voice message that the driver had taken a lady and three males into the bus.

Then the friend sent a message asking if she had gotten to her Bus-Stop but the message was never answered.

Bamise’s death caused a lot of uproars. The case is still in court.

Mohammed Barkindo

Barkindo was a Nigerian politician serving as OPEC President before his sudden demise on July 5, 2022. He previously served as OPEC Acting Secretary General in 2006 and he led the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation from 2009 to 2010, he also headed Nigeria’s technical delegation to UN climate negotiations beginning in 1991.

Ada Ameh

The popular Nollywood actress’ demise was met with shock from Fans.

She died on July 22, 2022, aged 48 in Warri. Ameh had posted a video earlier in the day at 12: 53 pm only to slump some hours later and was pronounced dead at the Nigerian National Petroleum (NNPC) hospital.

Vincent Ogbulafor

Ogbulafor a former chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) died on October 8, 2022, in Canada after a brief illness. The 73-year-old was also the former national secretary of the PDP.

Rico Swavey

The former Big Brother Naija Reality Star Patrick Fakoya popularly known as Rico Swavey died after sustaining multiple injuries from a car accident on October 13, 2022. Swavey a singer, Lawyer and actor had an accident on the Sangotedo/Ajah express road and was rushed to a hospital but didn’t survive.

Mbazulike Amechi

First republic Aviation Minister Mbazulike Amechi died on November 1, 2022, after a brief illness. He was 93. The elder statesman was a nationalist and was known for seeking peace in Nigeria.

Onayiga Sola

The Nollywood actress known for her role as Ireti in the popular Tv series ‘ Fuji house of commotion’ died on July 18, 2022, after a brief illness.

Sammie Okposo

Music producer and multiple award-winning gospel artist Sammie Okposo died on November 25, 2022, aged 51. He had suffered a heart attack at home and was rushed to a hospital where was confirmed dead. His sudden demise left his fans all over the world shocked.

Bolanle Raheem

Nigerian Lawyer Bolanle Raheem was shot dead by a police officer on Christmas day while returning home from Church. She was quickly driven to Grandville hospital where she was confirmed dead. According to her relatives, she was pregnant with a set of twins who also did not survive the shooting.

Queen Elizabeth

Her Majesty the Queen of the United Kingdom died on September 8, 2022, in her Balmoral Castle in Scotland.

Shinzo Abe

The Japanese politician was the former Prime Minister of Japan before his assassination on July 8, 2022. He was shot by a gunman while delivering a campaign speech in Nara, two days before the country’s upper election. Abe was the longest-serving Japanese Prime Minister in history.

Chinelo Megafu

Chinelo Megafu was a 29-year-old lost medical doctor who lost her life in the terror attack on a Kaduna-bound train from Abuja on March 28, 2022. She was fatally hit by the terrorists’ bullet.

She had reached out via a tweet, requesting prayers on her behalf, but the call was met with mean responses and arguments from people. She was laid to rest on April 21, amidst tears.

George Obiozor

The former Nigerian ambassador to the United States and the State of Israel passed away after a brief illness on December 26, 2022. Obiozor was a Professor and was elected as the President-general of the Ohaneze Ndigbo worldwide, a position he held till his death.

Pelé

Edson Arantes do Nascimento popularly known as Pelé, was a Brazilian footballer who is the only player to have won three world cups (1958, 1962, 1970). Pelé died on December 29, 2022, as a result of multiple organ failure and colon cancer. He also served as a Minister of sports in Brazil from Jan 1, 1995 – April 30, 1996.

Are there any we missed? Kindly add them in the comment section below.