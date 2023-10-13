21 years after Ikeja blast, army recovers 93 unexploded bombs in Lagos

The Nigerian Army has recovered 93 unexploded ordnances also known as bombs at the Ikeja Military Cantonment, Lagos in its ongoing operation dubbed ‘Exercise Clean Sweep’.

The Army recently launched the exercise to clear the area following the 2002 bomb blast that rocked the cantonment.

Despite previous clearance and disposal exercises, remnants of unexploded ordnances have been discovered within and around the vicinity of the bomb blast, leading to safety and security concerns for the inhabitants of the Cantonment and nearby areas. Cantonment and environment.

Colonel Abdulrazaq Kazeem, director at the directorate of explosives search and disposal, Nigeria army engineers, and coordinator of ‘Exercise Clean Sweep,’ speaking at the maiden briefing of the exercise in Lagos disclosed that the bombs varied in caliber and descriptions.

“We have so far recovered 93 ordnances of different calibers. So at 93, we are not yet up to the explosives, we measure it in kilograms, so once we get to that particular explosive limit, then we’ll move to the range”, he said.

Also speaking, Lieutenant Colonel Oluseyi Bamikole, the safety officer, highlighted that adequate equipment, demarcations, and trained personnel have been made available to identify UXOs before recovery, emphasizing the meticulous approach taken to ensure the safety of all those participating in this critical mission.