The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has announced that the board will commence the 2025 Direct Entry (DE) forms’ sales on Wednesday, March 12.

Fabian Benjamin, JAMB’s spokesman disclosed this on Monday, March 10, in a statement when he said this registration process is crucial for individuals who possess degrees, diplomas, or A-level certificates and wish to advance their education at their preferred universities.

“The initiation of the DE sales follows the successful conclusion of the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) application sales, which ended on Saturday, March 8, 2025.

“During this period, JAMB recorded a total of 2,030,627 registrations for the 2025 UTME, along with 200,115 for the Mock-UTME and 630 applications for the trial mock,” the statement read.

The board further emphasised the importance of adhering to all entry requirements, warning applicants that serious penalties would be imposed on applications containing false declarations.

“A special committee will verify all submitted advanced-level qualifications, and any fraudulent results will lead to prosecution. Additionally, institutions are encouraged to directly verify certificates before considering admissions.

“Registration can only be done at JAMB Professional Registration Centre (PRC),” JAMB stated.

