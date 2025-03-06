The ongoing registration exercise for the 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) will end on Saturday, March 8, 2025.

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) had earlier announced its intention not to extend the deadline beyond March 8.

“This registration deadline has been clearly communicated in all advertisements and the official calendar for the 2025 UTME exercise,” he said.

“We wish to inform all prospective candidates that there will be no extension of the registration period. This notice is particularly important given the recent decline in the number of candidates registering for the examination.

“We urge all individuals who wish to participate to register promptly and avoid waiting until the last minute,” Fabian Benjamin, JAMB’s spokesperson, said in a statement two weeks ago.

Prospective candidates who are yet to register have less than two days to do the needful or wait until next year.

