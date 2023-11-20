2024 WAFCON: Coach Madugu invites 21 players for Falcons clash against Cape Verde

Nigeria’s Super Falcons stand-in coach Justin Madugu has invited 21 players to the camp ahead of their Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) final qualifying round, first leg clash with Cape Verde at the MKO Abiola National Stadium, Abuja, on Thursday, November 30, before their return leg in Praia on Tuesday, December 15.

The nine-time African champions, the Super Falcons, accomplished a commanding 5-1 aggregate win over their counterparts from Ethiopia, with the first leg in Addis Ababa ending 1-1 before a 4-0 lashing of the ‘Lucy’ in Abuja to qualify for the final round.

All invited players are expected to arrive at the team’s camp in Abuja between November 25 and 27.

The Super Falcons have never failed to reach the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations since the competition was launched as the African Women’s Championship in Nigeria in 1998, and have swept nine out of 12 titles that have been contested so far.

INVITED PLAYERS:

Goalkeepers: Chiamaka Nnadozie (Paris FC); Tochukwu Oluehi (Shualat Alsharqia FC, Saudi Arabia); Christiana Obia (Edo Queens)

Defenders: Osinachi Ohale (Pachuca FC, Mexico); Glory Edet (FCF TP Mazembe, DR Congo); Rihanat Kasali (Bayelsa Queens); Oluwatosin Demehin (Stade de Reims, France); Akudo Ogbonna (Remo Stars Ladies); Rofiat Imuran (Stade de Reims, France)

Midfielders: Christy Ucheibe (SC Benfica, Portugal); Esther Onyenezide (FC Robo Queens); Peace Efih (Sporting Club de Braga, Portugal); Rasheedat Ajibade (Atletico Madrid FC, Spain); Deborah Abiodun (University of Pittsburgh, USA); Toni Payne (Sevilla FC, Spain); Jennifer Echegini (Florida State University, USA)

Forwards: Omorinsola Babajide (Coasta Adeje Tenerife Egatesa, Spain); Asisat Oshoala (FC Barcelona Feminine, Spain); Esther Okoronkwo (Coasta Adeje Tenerife Egatesa, Spain); Uchenna Kanu (Racing Louisville, USA); Gift Monday (Coasta Adeje Tenerife Egatesa, Spain)