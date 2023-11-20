2024 make or break year for businesses in Nigeria, says Lanre Adisa

Next year, 2024 will be a make or break year for both public and private sectors in Nigeria, Lanre Adisa, Group CEO of Noah’s Ark, a marketing communication agency has said.

Assessing the business landscape, he said businesses have been fending for themselves which is really tough for them.

In a chat with BusinessDay at the 2023 Lagos Ideas Festival, LAif awards last weekend in Lagos, Adisa said what will win in 2024 is the optimism of business community as ”Nobody will wait for Abuja to do things”. He acknowledged the difficulty this will pose to some businesses.

Advocating for expansion of the economy for benefit of business operators, Adisa whose agency has won many creative awards, challenged the Federal Government to wake up and be deliberate with policies that will grow Nigeria’s economy and give operators advantage.

For instance, he said “When we say we are biggest economy in Africa, are we deliberate about leveraging the opportunities in African Continental Free Trade Agreement, ACFTA and maximising opportunities in the agreement”.

According to him, other countries are taking intentional steps with deliberate actions to take advantage of the ACFTA.

Assessing business this year, he said that the marketing communication industry expected to reap from advertising campaigns from the 2023 elections, but said there were no serious political campaigns either due to lack of trust in communication or lack of ideas to motivate and inspire people.

Unlike in other climes where events such as Sporting event, Olympic or elections pump money into the system, he said marketing communication industry did not really benefit from the last elections. “Marketing communication just like other sectors have suffered from the challenges of the economy”, he said.

During the 18th laif award organized by Association of Advertising Agencies of Nigeria (AAAN), Lekan Fadalapo, Director General, Advertising Regulatory Council of Nigeria, ARCON and Nkoli Ogbolu were decorated as LAIF Hall of Fame personalities.

Jay Chukwuemeka, Chairman of the LAIF Management Board said this year’s awards celebrated outstanding creative works that stood out in the last twelve months.