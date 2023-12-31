2024 Abia budget reflects commitment to infrastructure, social welfare – Chukwu

Oluebube Chukwu, senior special adviser to Abia State Governor on Due Process, has commended Governor Alex Otti for prioritizing infrastructure and social welfare of the people in the 2024 budget of N567 billion, which has been passed by the State House of Assembly and assented into law by the governor.

Chukwu, who spoke with some journalists in Umuahia, noted that Governor Otti, said that the budget totaling N567,240,095,972 billion, reflects the present administration’s commitment to addressing pressing needs and fostering sustainable growth in the state.

According to the governor’s aide, the budget was a display of fiscal prudence and visionary governance with the potential to usher in unprecedented development and prosperity for the people of Abia.

He disclosed that the proposed pay rise for civil servants in the state was a testament to Governor Otti’s recognition of the challenges posed by the current economic realities .

Chukwu observed that by making provisions for increased wages in the budget, the present administration had displayed a genuine commitment to the welfare, dedication of its workforce and their contribution to the state’s progress.

“I commend Governor Otti’s strategic foresight embedded in the Budget of New Beginning. The N567,240,095,972 billion, reflects the government’s commitment to addressing the state’s pressing needs and fostering sustainable growth.

“One of the standout features of the budget is the commendable shift towards prioritizing capital expenditure, with 84 percent of the allocation directed towards crucial infrastructure projects. This strategic reallocation, up from 53 percent in the previous fiscal year, demonstrates Governor Otti’s unwavering commitment to advancing the state’s economic landscape.

“The dedication of over 20 percent and 15 percent of the budget to education and health, respectively, underscores the government’s prioritization of the social sector. This move aligns with the vision of Governor Otti’s administration in ensuring access to quality education and healthcare services for the citizens,” Chukwu noted.

The Due Process boss revealed that Governor Otti’s transparency initiative, which was highlighted by the creation of a monitoring system for citizens and stakeholders to track project implementation, was a commendable step towards ensuring accountability and inclusive governance.

Chukwu further said that the system would guarantee transparency, prudence and reinforce the government’s commitment to citizen participation in decision-making processes.

He said that the governor’s assurance that all borrowings in the fiscal year would be strictly dedicated to capital development projects, particularly in roads, schools, and medical facilities, showcased a responsible approach to debt management.

“This commitment is crucial in ensuring that borrowed funds are invested in projects with direct and lasting impact on the state’s economy.

“Governor Otti’s 2024 budget stands as a testament to his visionary leadership, prudent financial management, and unwavering commitment to the well-being of the people of Abia”, Chukwu stated.

He expressed optimism that the budget would serve as a catalyst for transformative change that would propel Abia to greater heights of prosperity and development.