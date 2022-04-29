2023:I won’t be a sleeping lawmaker, Timi Iyela assures Okene-Ogori-Magongo electorates

Captain Timi Iyela, a house of representatives aspirant has promised the people of Okene-Ogori-Magongo federal constituency that he will not be a sleeping lawmaker

The 33-year-old commercial pilot, Captain, made the promise shortly after the screening of the National Assembly aspirants of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)in Lokoja on Wednesday, adding that his energy and age would make him an active and not sleeping lawmaker if elected.

Timi Iyela equally promised the people of Okene/Ogori-Magongo federal constituency a breath of fresh air, pointing out that his aspiration to represent his people in the House of Representatives in 2023 hinged on his capacity to offer quality representation .

Read also: PDP screens Edo assembly, National assembly aspirants

Iyela maintained that his exposure and experience places him at a vantage to meet the yearnings of his constituents, as he expressed concern that after 20 years of democracy.

Iyela said his aspiration to represent his people in the House of Representatives in 2023 is hinged on his capacity to offer quality representation, adding that his exposure and experience places him at a vantage to meet the yearnings of his people.