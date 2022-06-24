2023: South-South APC leaders assure Tinubu of support for presidency

Leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) from the South-South geopolitical zone have assured Bola Tinubu, presidential candidate of the party, of support of the zone to ensure his victory at the 2023 general election.

They therefore, resolved to work with him and the party to achieve the noble goal of making sure APC retains power at the centre and captures more states in addition to the existing ones.

Victor Giadom, APC national vice chairman, South-South made the pledge while addressing journalists on the resolutions of the party’s leaders from the zone after a closed-door meeting in Abuja.

The meeting had in attendance Adams Oshiomhole and John Odigie-Oyegun, former governors of Edo State and APC national chairmen; Ovie Omo-Agege, deputy president of the Senate; Rotimi Amaechi, former minister of transportation; Lucky Imasuen, former deputy governor of Edo State, amongst others.

Giadom also congratulated Amaechi for coming second in the APC presidential ticket race and his demonstration of the spirit of party unity.

He also expressed appreciation to President Muhammadu Buhari for the level playing ground he provided for the successful national conventions for the election of party officers and the presidential candidate.

The South-South APC chairman further commended the northern governors of the party for their commitment to the unity of the country and the patriotism for which they demonstrated in ceding the APC presidential ticket to the southern region.

“South-South APC leaders met today and resolved to congratulate His Excellency, President Muhammadu Buhari for providing great leadership and a level playing field for the successful conduct of the national convention of the APC which produced the national and other officers of the party on the 26th of March, 2022 and the special national convention for the election of our presidential candidate.

“We congratulate His Excellency, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu for emerging as the presidential candidate of our party and thank him for the steps he has so far taken to unite those that contested that election with him and to assure him that the South-south zone will support that ticket and ensure his victory come 2023.

“The South-South zone in that direction has resolved to work with him and the party to ensure victory in the 2023 general election. We therefore, urge all party members in South-south zone to embrace the presidential ticket of our party to ensure victory in 2023,” Giadom said.