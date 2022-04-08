2023 Rivers guber: I am still consulting – Abe

Magnus Abe, senator who represented Rivers South East Senatorial District, has told his teeming supporters that he was still consulting with stakeholders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) within and outside the state on the issue of contesting as governor of Rivers State on the platform of the APC.

Abe made the disclosure during an interview with journalists on the sideline of an extraordinary stakeholders’ meeting of the APC in Rivers State, held at the Freedom House, Port Harcourt.

Senator Abe also lambasted those who go about taking Chieftaincy title and unnecessary ceremonies just because the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party decided to use the consensus method of electing her officials, noting that such jubilation is baseless, senseless and unnecessary, saying it will not solve the problem of the party.

On the choice of who becomes the Rivers State governor, he explained that Rivers people should have the choice of electing who will serve them and it is about hiring a person to serve you and such a person should be capable, have confidence, wisdom and intelligent to govern, Abe said.

“Every Rivers’ person must be allowed for that process which must be transparent in selecting anyone that will govern them not where anyone will hand pick or dictate to the people,” he said.

Abe, who believed in internal democracy, maintained that the stakeholders’ meeting of the APC was called to congratulate the National Party Chairman, Senator Adamu Abdullahi and all executive members, while calling on them to ensure fairness, equity, and justice for all party members. He said President Muhammadu Buhari has not anointed any successor, urging members to disregard the rumour and go to their wards, local government and state and mobilise for the party.