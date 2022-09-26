2023 Presidential Campaign: Atiku appoints Saraki, Anyim, Shekarau, others as special advisers

Ahead of the commencement of the 2023 election campaign on Wednesday, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and former Vice President of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar has made key appointments of Special Advisers aimed at strengthening his presidential campaign team.

The appointees are former Senate presidents, Bukola Saraki as special envoy to the presidential candidate, and Anyim Pius Anyim, as special adviser.

In a statement signed by Paul Ibe, media adviser to Atiku, he listed other appointees to include Ibrahim Shekarau, a former governor of Kano State; Olagunsoye Oyinlola, a former governor of Osun State, and Senator Ehigie Uzamere as special advisers.

According to the statement, Uche Secondus, a former national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), was also appointed as technical adviser to the presidential candidate.

“The appointments are to take immediate effect,” it said.

He “charged the appointees to use their vast political experiences in ensuring that the PDP presidential campaign records resounding success in the 2023 election.”