2023: PFN urges Christians to vote candidate with capacity to move Nigeria forward

The Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) has urged its members to put Nigeria first in their choice of who manages the affairs of the country come 2023 by looking out for credibility, reliability and capacity to move Nigeria forward.

“As a body, we have been praying for a peaceful general election and that everybody should take responsibility by getting their Permanent Voters’ Cards (PVCs) and be strategically prepared to vote for candidates who have the capacity, integrity and credibility to move the nation forward,” John-Praise Daniel, deputy national president of the PFN, said on Thursday after the National Executive Council (NEC) meeting, held at its national secretariat in Isolo, Lagos.

Similarly, the Fellowship said it has concluded plans to assist communities ravaged by the recent flood in Kogi and Bayelsa States with building materials and medicals to enable them to overcome the challenges.

According to him, the Fellowship is still praying and consulting towards the election and will come out with its final resolution at the right time. However, he maintained that the PFN still stands on its earlier position against the Muslim-Muslim ticket of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The PFN deputy national president also clarified issues surrounding the recent meeting by the Northern Christian leaders with the APC Presidential candidate, adding that, that should not be taken that PFN has unanimously endorsed the candidate.

“As for the meeting with Asiwaju Bola Tinubu by some Bishops from the Northern part of the country, it was a meeting just to listen to his programmes and not for endorsement. This was clearly stated and that was it,” he said.

According to him, the Fellowship has not changed its stand in solidarity with the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), which is the umbrella body of the Church in Nigeria. He said the PFN still frowns at the Muslim-Muslim ticket as it believes that the church can vote for candidates that are credible and competent.

‘’Remember that our president, Bishop Francis Wale Oke, addressed a press conference recently where he clarified that we are looking beyond just what it is but for competence and people that can move the country forward.

‘’The church frowns at the Muslim-Muslim ticket but we believe this is not a dead end and we are yet to come up and say this is the person we should vote for because we are still consulting and praying,’’ Daniel said.

He said part of the outcome of the NEC meeting is that the PFN can now facilitate pilgrimage to the Holy Land in Israel, based on its meeting with the Israeli Ambassador to Nigeria, Michael Freeman, who was received by PFN President, Francis Wale Oke and other executive members.