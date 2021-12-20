2023: PFN kicks against Muslim/Muslim ticket, eulogises late Soun as foremost monarch

As the 2023 general election is fast approaching, the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), has warned against the foisting of Muslim/Muslim ticket on the nation by any of the political parties eyeing the presidential seat, just as the Fellowship eulogised the late Soun of Ogbomosho as a foremost monarch.

Francis Wale Oke, the PFN president, made the position known at the grand finale of a 5-day Zoe World Congress, tagged Zoe Worship Extravaganza held at the International Conference Centre, University of Ibadan, where the Christian body insisted that any political arrangement short of producing a Christian President for the nation at the election would be unacceptable to the Christian populace.

Oke described as evil and selfish, those behind the agenda of having a Muslim/Muslim presidential ticket at the coming polls. According to him, the PFN was not rooting for any political party, he, however, maintained that any of the parties that do not factor in the interest of the Christian community in the country, would fail.

“It is disturbing that with the 2023 general election fast approaching, some politicians who are hell-bent in further scuttling the fragile peace in the country, are desperately seeking to foist a Muslim/Muslim political agenda on us, a development that will further throw unsavory spanner into the works, fiber and the tenuous peace of the nation,” Oke said.

The PFN president noted that Nigeria is a nation predominantly populated by Christians and Muslims, hence the Fellowship vehemently says no to a Muslim/Muslim presidential ticket. According to Oke, the Christian community says no to arrangements that will relegate the Christians to obscurity.

“We urge that we follow the routes already taken by the previous administrations of Obasanjo, Yar’adua, Jonathan and Buhari, so as to avoid the pitiable paths some are trying to tread for selfish reasons and aggrandisement,” Oke said.

In his condolence message to the people of Ogbomoso and the Oyo State Government, Oke who is also the President of The Sword of the Spirit Ministries, said the royal father lived a worthy life of service.

While praying for a sustained peace and progress of the town and its people, the clergyman also prayed that God would install a successor that would further take the town and its people to higher heights. “The reign of Oba Jimoh Oyewumi Ajagungbade was eventful as it ushered in developments to Ogbomoso land and its people. He will surely be missed not only by the people of Ogbomoso but by Oyo State and the nation as a whole,” he said.