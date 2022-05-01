2023: PDP Clears 12 governorship aspirants in Delta

The South-South Screening Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has provisionally cleared no fewer than 12 governorship aspirants jostling for the ticket of the party for 2023 governorship election in Delta State.

All 12 governorship aspirants who presented themselves for the screening committee headed by Douye Diri, Bayelsa State governor, were cleared to participate in next month’s primaries of the PDP in Delta.

Though the list of the cleared aspirants has not been officially released by the party, BusinessDay learnt that 12 aspirants have been issued provisional clearance certificates to participate in the primary election.

Among those cleared by the PDP Screening Committee is Kenneth Gbagi, a former Minister of State for Education; Sheriff Oborevwori,

speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly; David Edevbie, former Principal Secretary to late President Musa Yar’Adua and former Chief of Staff Delta State.

Read also: 2023: How PDP settled for 15 aspirants

Others are James Manager, senator representing Delta South Senatorial District in the National Assembly; Kingsley Otuaro, Deputy Governor of Delta State; Peter Mrakpor, former Delta State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, and Fred Majemite, Delta State former Commissioner for Housing.

The rest include Chris Iyovwaye, former, Managing Director of Wellmann Group; Omizu Odebala, former Sapele Council Chairman; Onajefe-Gift Edejewhro, Uvwie-born politician; Lucky Idike; and Abel Esievo.

The PDP governorship primary election has been slated for May 21, 2022 to pick the party’s flagbearer for the forthcoming governorship election.

Checks by BusinessDay however revealed that no fewer than six petitions have been received against the cleared governorship aspirants.

It was gathered that PDP Appeal Panel will begin sitting on Tuesday in Abuja, the nation’s capital, where petitions so far received will be discussed.