2023: Osinbajo will revamp Nigeria’s fortunes – Group

Yemi Osinbajo, Nigeria’s vice-president has been described as a person who would revamp the country’s economic fortunes if given the opportunity by the electorate in the upcoming 2023 general elections.

This was the position of Osinbajo Grassroot Organization, Ondo State chapter while unveiling and launching the campaign group for the emergence of the vice president as the candidate of All Progressives Congress (APC) and subsequently winner of the 2023 presidential election.

Addressing a large crowd of members of the group in Akure recently, Ifeolu Fasoranti, director-general of Osinbajo Campaign Council, Ondo State, said the appropriate person to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari is Osinbajo because he has the wherewithal to fix the nation’s multifaceted challenges.

He said: “We believe that as President, Osinbajo will harness all the resources and rejig the system to work towards the interest of Nigeria rather than the interest of individuals.

Read also: 2023: Nigeria needs selfless, intellectual leader – Utomi

“With his vast experiences in the academics, Law, governance and administration, Prof. Osinbajo has fashioned out many programmes that will effectively address the challenges confronting this nation.

“No doubt, he will be a bridge between the old and the new, between the North and the South, between the East and the west. He will be a connecting valve among all religious beliefs.”

Fasoranti noted that the group’s choice of the vice president becoming president was based on the principle that he would drive the economy of the country right and be totally detribalized, doing everything in the interest of the nation.

He noted that without trying to ruffle feathers, the nation needed an energetic, fearless, truthful, focused leader with conscience and vision to direct its affairs.

The group coordinator, therefore, disclosed that many prominent elder statesmen, notable selfless and patriotic leaders and compatriots were already committed to the course.