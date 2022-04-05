2023: Oshiomhole joins senatorial race

Adams Oshiomhole, a former national chairman of the All Progressive Congress (APC) on Monday announced his intention to contest for the Edo North senatorial seat in the forthcoming general elections.

Oshiomhole, an ex-governor of Edo State, made the disclosure at his 70th birthday ceremony in Iyamho, Etsako West local government area of the state.

Read also: Nigeria’s 2023 elections: The ballot or the bullet?

The former national chairman of the APC has not been active in the political arena since he was removed from office.

Following his recent declaration to run for the seat, the erstwhile president of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) will be contending with other aspirants, including Francis Alimikhena, the senator representing Edo North, who recently declared his intention to represent the district for a third term.