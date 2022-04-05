2023: Oshiomhole declares for senate

Adams Oshiomhole, the former governor of Edo State, has declared his interest to run for Senate in the 2023 general elections.

Reports say that he made the declaration at an event to mark his 70th birthday held in his country home and attended by party faithfuls at Iyamho in Etsako West Local Government, Edo State, South South, Nigeria.

The former Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) is seeking to represent the people of Edo North Senatorial District in the upper chamber of the National Assembly.

Oshiomhole, however, said he will consult with everybody in the Senatorial District including the incumbent Senator, Francis Alimikhena.

He said in the end, he is sure Senator Alimikhena will volunteer to be the Director General of his campaign.