2023: Olubadan seeks cooperation of Mogajis on security

The Olubadan, Lekan Balogun, Alli Okunmade II, on Monday, charged the Ibadan families’ heads (Mogajis) to ensure that every form of violence that could arise from electioneering campaigns are prevented by being vigilant and proactive.

This followed the kick-off of the 2023 general elections campaigns last week.

The monarch gave the charge at the installation of new Mogajis held at the ancient Aliiwo palace in Ibadan which had in attendance members of Olubadan-in-Council and other important dignitaries, including the Oyo South senator, Kolawole Balogun.

In a statement made available to journalists in Ibadan by his personal assistant (Media), Oladele Ogunsola, the traditional ruler urged the new Mogajis to be conscious of the responsibilities placed on them by their new traditional callings, noting that they remain his eyes and ears in their respective jurisdictions.

Oba Balogun asked the Mogajis not to let him be in the dark of what goes on around them, stressing that, “our forebears that instituted the idea did not make a mistake. It was done in the realisation of the age-long wise saying that a king’s ears in every nook and cranny means availability of people to give the king information.

“You owe it a duty to be responsive and responsible, especially in the area of security. Another general election is around the corner and the tendency for thuggery and violence cannot be ruled out and that’s why you must be proactive and ensure that the youths in your respective compounds are properly guarded and guided”, the monarch added.

The Olubadan further charged the newly installed families’ heads not to engage in land speculation, asking that the idea of revoking already sold lands by their forebears should not be given thought at all. “Don’t go back to the family lands previously sold genuinely by your fathers, grand-fathers and great-grandfathers because such an idea is a harbinger of crisis and whatever is capable of igniting crisis should be avoided”, he said.