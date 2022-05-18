2023: Nigeria needs leader with capacity to rescue it from total collapse – Saraki

Former Senate president Bukola Saraki says Nigeria needs a leader with the capacity to rescue it from total collapse and he is that person.

Saraki, a presidential aspirant of the main opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 elections, lamented that Nigeria has moved from a weak nation to a failing nation under President Muhammadu Buhari, promising to reverse further slide if elected.

The former governor of Kwara State, who addressed PDP delegates in Oyo State on Tuesday, maintained that the country needed a president with the capacity to unite the people.

“We must elect someone who has the capacity. We need a man with experience. We need someone who can unite Nigeria and I am that person.

He said the present administration has failed the citizens, adding that “before Buhari and APC came to power, we were a weak nation but now we a failing nation.

Present at the PDP secretariat to receive Saraki were the party’s chairman, Dayo Ogungbenro, secretary, Wasiu Adeleke, former minister, Wole Oyelese, Saka Balogun, among others.