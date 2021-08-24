2023: Nigeria needs leader with broader worldview – Tambuwal

Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party Governors’ Forum, (PDP-GF) and governor of Sokoto State, Aminu Tambuwal says Nigeria needs a leader with a broader worldview and not a parochial or provincial politician, in 2023. Tambuwal also noted that the country needed an incorruptible leader who would fight corruption by personal example, build strong institutions and withstand shocks and manipulations.

The governor stated this at Richard Akinnola’s birthday lecture in Lagos on Sunday.

Speaking on the topic: “Security challenges in Nigeria and implication for sustainable development”, the former speaker of the House of Representatives, said a leader in tune with modern technology, was needed at this time.

The governor explained that to overcome insecurity, there was the need for intelligence gathering and surveillance to enable so law enforcement agents reasonably predict potential crime with near-perfect accuracy rather than being reactive.

The PDP-GF chairman observed that Nigeria’s insecurity at this time requires a new approach founded on credible intelligence gathering.

According to him, what Nigeria needs is a versatile leader with friends and associates across the length and breadth of the country.

“Nigeria needs a leader in tune with the times; a leader who is reasonably aware of the modern demands of technology in solving societal problems.

“Yes, Nigeria needs a bridge builder, a compassionate leader, sensitive to the needs and aspirations of the poor and needy. A leader whose words count and can be counted on. Indeed, a leader with courage.”

Speaking further, Tambuwal insisted that Nigeria needs a visionary leadership imbued with a sense of patriotism, which would go a long way in changing the narrative of insecurity in Nigeria.

“A leader required by Nigeria is one that will regard Nigeria as his constituency, not his state, tribe, religion, or region; a leadership that inspires the nation to achieve greatness.

“A leadership that galvanises, mobilises and directs Nigerians on the path to sustainable peace, progress and development,” Tambuwal stressed.

He reasoned that such a leader will not regard any part of the country as conquered people.

The Sokoto state governor, observed that finding such a leader was a task for all and challenged Nigerians to find and support such a leader in 2023 so that the country can begin the long walk back to peace, security and prosperity for all her citizens.

The governor recalled that when the PDP government created the EFCC and ICPC from the Nigeria Police Force, it was envisaged to be an answer to the menace of corruption since the agencies were expected to concentrate their activities solely on fighting corruption, especially economic crimes.