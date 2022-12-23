2023: Nasarawa inaugurates 250 persons to mobilise support for Tinubu/Shettima

Over 250 persons have been inaugurated into the campaign council to mobilise support at the grassroots for the APC Presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his running mate, Kashim Shettima in Nasarawa State.

The campaign council, inaugurated under the auspices of Tinubu/Shettima Independent Group, is to canvass for votes from the electorate in the nook and crannies of the state and to ensure all APC candidates emerge victorious in the 2023 poll.

Emmanuel Akabe, the Nasarawa State, Deputy Governor, who inaugurated members of the council, expressed the optimism on Tinubu’s capacity to take Nigeria to the promised land, if elected President in 2023.

Akabe, who was represented by the State Attorney-General and Commissioner of Justice, Abdulkarim Abubakar Kana said that Tinubu would certainly replicate the transformation programmes and development projects in Nigeria, when he was the Lagos State Governor, if voted as Nigeria president.

Read also: PDP in last ditch effort to resolve crisis as Udom, Ortom hold closed-door meeting

“His Excellency, Senator Asiwaju is man of integrity, competency and a leader with the interest of the masses at his heart.

“Tinubu will consolidate on the achievements of His Excellency, President Muhammadu Buhari and Nigerians will enjoy more dividends of democracy, if they voted him as President come 2023,” he added.

The Deputy Governor called on the campaign team to work tirelessly for the victory of Tinubu, Governor Sule and all APC candidates in the coming elections.

Umar Ibrahim Mohammed, Deputy National Coordinator, Tinubu/Shettima Independent Group Campaign Council, urged the people of the State and Nigerians to vote for Tinubu and APC in 2023.

He described Tinubu as a man of pedigree, who would not disappoint the people of the country, if elected president.

Mohammed assured of the group’s continue readiness to drum support for Tinubu and APC to come out victorious in 2023.

Yusuf Musa Omaki, the Nasarawa State Coordinator of the organization, assured that, they would educate and sensitize their people on the need to vote Tinubu, Governor Sule and other APC candidates in 2023.

“Tinubu has developed Lagos State and has made some personalities to be where they are today.

“Let’s all shun religious politics in order to have competent leaders in the country.

“Tinubu will consolidate on the laudable achievements of President Buhari’s government and will provide good governance, when elected President,” he said