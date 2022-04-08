2023: Makinde declares intention to contest for second term

Seyi Makinde, Governor of Oyo State has signified his intention to run for a second term as the chief executive officer of the state in the forthcoming elections.

Makinde who officially made this announcement in his bimonthly newsletter sent out to subscribers on Thursday said “Yes, I am presenting myself again to serve.”

The governor had in his last newsletter, promised to reveal his decision on contesting for a second term in office in his next newsletter.

In the letter, Makinde said: “I promised in my last newsletter that by the time you receive this one, I would have decided whether to run again for office. Sometime last week, I picked up the Expression of Interest and Nomination forms for a second term as the elected Governor of the good people of Oyo State.

“In the last three years, Oyo State has seen unprecedented development in all sectors with no zone left behind. We have worked hard in all the four pillars upon which our Roadmap to Accelerated Development in Oyo State 2019-2023 is built. We are engineering a modern Oyo State.

“But as every engineer would tell you, our work is not done until all problems are addressed. We believe we have laid a solid foundation for solving the problem of moving the good people of Oyo State from poverty to prosperity.

“We would love an opportunity to build on that foundation. So now, the ball is, once again, in your court. If you, the good people of Oyo State desire it, then we will serve you for four more years”, he added.