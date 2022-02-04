2023: Ladapo pledges robust representation for Ikeja constituency

The Ikeja Constituency 1 House of Assembly Aspirant, Oyebiyi Ladapo has reached out to the entire constituents, pledging robust representation.

In a special message he personally signed, Ladapo said the year 2022 was a very significant year as it is the leading year to the general election. He appreciated the support of the people in the outgone year.

“Your kind words, constructive advice, and encouragement in the outgone year really propelled me to aspire for quality representation,” he said.

While pledging to continually and diligently lookout for opportunities for the constituents, Oyebiyi prayed that 2022 will usher in a new lease of life in the delivery of democracy dividends.

“It is my unwavering hope that the New Year will bring forth joy and rewarding experience in our collective aspiration as a people. I want our people to be patient and hold on to the confidence they reposed in me by casting their votes for me and my party APC in the next general election,” he said.

Ladapo stated that if given the opportunity to serve, he would not let the electorate down and also ensure that they are involved in his decision-making process.

The aspirant, while wishing his people a peaceful and prosperous New Year, urged them to pray and hope for a quality representative of the constituency.