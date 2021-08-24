2023: INEC registers 2m prospective voters in 2 months

Over two million prospective voters have registered in the ongoing Continuous Voter Registration (CVR). The exercise being undertaken by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) commenced two month ago.

INEC is targeting 20 million new voters before the 2023 general elections. The electoral body started the CVR with online registration on June 28, 2021 and followed up with physical registration of voters and the scheduled appointments by online registrants from July 26, 2021.

Festus Okoye, INEC national commissioner and chairman, information and voter education committee, in an update on the exercise said as at 7am Monday, August 23, the number of new registrants was 2,215,832.

Read also: Delta Commissioner tasks INEC on electronic transmission of results

Okoye explained that four weeks ago, the commission commenced the in-person or physical registration as well as the completion of online pre-registration in state and local government area offices nationwide, hence the number of completed registration now stands at 430,363.

“Detailed distribution of the online and completed registration by State/FCT, age, gender, occupation and disability has been uploaded on the commission’s website and social media platforms for public information.

“Once again, the commission appeals to all eligible citizens who have not registered before to seize the opportunity to do so.

“For emphasis, the commission wishes to reiterate that those who have already registered as voters need not register again. However, those who wish to transfer to another place where they wish to vote in future elections or who have issues with their Permanent Voters’ Cards (PVCs) may apply online or in-person for resolution”, he said.