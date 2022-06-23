2023: INEC disproves claim of voter registration centres in Niger Republic

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has denied having 21 voter registration centres in Niger Republic.

A caller, who said he was having challenges registering as a voter in Mushin, Lagos, told Wazobia 95.1FM on Wednesday night that INEC had 21 registration centres in Niger Republic. The report had gone viral in the social media and across the country in the last twenty-four hours.

But in a chat with Journalists, Thursday, Rotimi Oyekanmi, Chief press secretary to the INEC National Chairman, Mahmood Yakubu, denied the report, describing it as fake news.

Oyekanmi stressed that it was high time people were punished for fake news.

According to him, “The Commission has 176, 846 polling units across the country and none outside Nigeria. I think it is high time we promulgated a law in this country to hold anybody spreading fake news accountable. Freedom of speech should not be a license for reckless statements.”