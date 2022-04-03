2023: I will prioritise women empowerment, youth development -House of Reps aspirant

A leading contender for the Ibadan North federal constituency seat in Oyo State, Lanre Sarumi has promised to preserve the populist government’s ideology by putting premium on the people’s welfare while he represents the interest of his constituency.

The aspirant said his campaign and eventual mandate will be hinged on the cardinal areas of development carried out by his leader and Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde.

Sarumi, who picked his expression of interest and nomination forms under the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) at the party’s Secretariat in Abuja, said his aspiration was borne out of deep responsibility to the people, which is also encouraged by the populist political ideology of Governor Oluwaseyi Makinde.Sarumi also said.

According to him, “As the representative of the people, I will prioritise women empowerment, youth development, strong educational development, good medicare and quality legislation that will strengthen security of lives and properties in Oyo State.”

He promised to seek for partnership with both foreign and local organisations to commence the reconstruction of some abandoned communities in his constituency.

The House of Representatives hopeful who is known for his humane disposition to the less privileged, also promised that his Federal Constituency will become the envy of other constituencies if given the opportunity to represent them at the Green Chambers.

He noted that as a responsible representative, he will always be at the beck and call of his people, adding that he will put an end to the era of constituents not gaining access to their representatives.

The Aspirant thanked the leaders and the entire members of the PDP from Ibadan North Federal Constituency, adding that “this movement has been your drive from day one and it’s success is entirely your own story.”

“Today, as you have encouraged us, I Olanrewaju Olalekan Sarumi have picked up the Interest and Nomination form to represent all of us at the National Assembly,” he said.