2023: I don’t owe anybody allegiance outside my oath of office – Osinbajo

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo says he does not owe allegiance to anybody outside his oath of office and therefore does not see any reason why he should not run for the office of president of Nigeria in the 2023 elections.

Osibanjo made the declaration on Tuesday while consulting with the people and government of Ogun, his home state.

The vice-president’s position comes amid insinuations in some quarters that his declaration to contest for the presidency is tantamount to ‘betrayal’ of Bola Ahmed Tinubu, a former governor of Lagos State in whose government Osinbajo served as attorney-general and commissioner for justice (1999-2007).

Tinubu had earlier declared his intention to contest for the president in the 2023 election on the platform of All Progressives Congress (APC), the same party as the VP, saying it has been his life-long ambition. Critics of Osinbajo say he should have buried his ambition and supported Tinubu whom they referred to as his former ‘boss.’

Speaking at a meeting involving the governor of Ogun State, Dapo Abiodu, traditional rulers, and other stakeholders, the VP declared: “After all I have learnt, so if I am called upon to serve the nation, should I say no? I have decided that I will run for the office. I have sworn an oath to the Federal Republic of Nigeria. It is an oath to our people, our children and the future of Nigeria. I owe nobody else any allegiance outside the oath.”

Osinbajo said he was not in the state to campaign, but to inform his people of his intention to run for the office of the president.

He explained that he has consulted widely, including with President Muhammadu Buhari before deciding to go into the contest to succeed his boss.

Recounting his contributions to the present Federal Government, Osinbajo said he was actively involved in the judiciary reforms and its repositioning to work optimally and ensure that judges are adequately enumerated.

He said working with President Buhari has exposed him to governance at the highest level and placed him in a position to tackle serious issues concerning the economy, security, among others.

“The vice-president position is an opportunity to serve and I have served with utmost loyalty. I put everything into my work. I am a candidate who will hit the ground running when I am elected.

“I have the requisite knowledge to do the job and build on what others have put in place. My presidency will bring peace, unity and development to the country.

Governor Abiodun said the state would support the presidential ambition of Osinbajo to enable him “continue with the laudable projects of the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration.”

At the stakeholders’ meeting held at the Akarigbo Palace in Sagamu, the Alake Palace in Abeokuta and the Presidential Lodge, Ibara, Abeokuta, as well as the Palace of Olu of Ilaro and paramount ruler of Yewaland, Governor Abiodun said Osinbajo in the last seven years, has contributed to the many successes recorded by the Federal Government, noting “he is eminently qualified to lead the country”.

“Your steadfastness, integrity, and character are all well-known. You are serving this country and the president meritoriously for the last seven years as the vice-president. We have no doubt that you will do well as the president and we will support you”, Abiodun told Osinbajo.

The paramount ruler of Remoland, Oba Babatunde Ajayi, also speaking said the vice-president was competent with the required qualification to lead the nation, observing that his performance as the acting president is there for all to see.

Alake of Egbaland, Adedotun Gbadebo, also attested to the competence of Osinbajo, saying “the vice-president has paid his dues and is eminently qualified to succeed as president.

“I want to pray that you will come back to this Palace as a president and Nigeria will gain tremendously under your watch.”