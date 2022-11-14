2023: Group drums support for Tinubu’s presidential bid

Yomi Odunowo, the national chairman, Bola Ahmed Tinubu Support Group (AATSG), has said that Bola Tinubu, the All Progressives Party (APC) presidential candidate for the 2023 general election would renew hope of a new Nigeria and reposition the country if elected.

In a statement issued to the media on Wednesday, Odunowo noted that Tinubu’s election would enable him to replicate the magic that had been happening in Lagos State across the country.

He stated that Tinubu’s ability to turn Lagos into the 5th largest economy in Africa and one of the safest places to reside in Nigeria places him in a better position to further ensure the advancement of the Nigerian society where peace and socio-economic development would be the order of the day.

The AATSG chairman noted that Tinubu’s sterling qualities of patriotism, unblemished track records in public and private life, exemplary leadership, broad experience, philanthropy, business acumen and management ingenuity would be of immense benefit to the country.

“Tinubu is a visionary leader who earned the honour by dint of hard work, diligence and espousing theoretical analogies that many dread to venture into and his election as the nation’s president is a signpost of the emergence of a better future that would bring succour, hope and respite to the people.”

Read also: Peter Obi ushered into Benin City to a rousing welcome

Odunowo described the APC as the party with life-impacting programmes, urging the people to cast their votes for the party to enable them to continue enjoying democracy dividends, which the party had been providing since the commencement of the Dapo Abiodun’s government in Ogun State and the Buhari administration at the federal level.

The APC chieftain further lauded the Ogun State governor for his stunning performance since assumption of office in 2019, stressing that the people were proud of his administration’s developmental and infrastructural projects such as the Agro Cargo Airport, Kobape Housing Estate, road construction/rehabilitation across the state, quality education, creation of employment opportunities for the youths, and revival of the state’s agricultural sector.

He also commended Abiodun for the improvement in the state of security, an unprecedented inflow of direct foreign investments to the state and an increase in the state’s internally generated revenue, among others.

Outlining some of the group’s activities, the AATSG chairman explained that the main goals of the organisation included the onerous task of involving the people, enlightening them, making them see reasons for their continuous support for the APC and ensuring the mobilisation of 50 million voters for the Tinubu/Shettima ticket come 2023 with very solid structures in existence across the nation’s 1,760,460 polling units.

He further stressed that the AATSG had also developed two mobile apps; the Jagaban and Human Genie, which could be downloaded directly from the Google play store, principally to influence thoughts on social media and also embark on door-to-door engagements.