Peter Obi ushered into Benin City to a rousing welcome

Peter Obi, the Labour Party’s presidential candidate, was greeted with a rousing welcome on Friday in Benin City by a jubilant crowd that had travelled from all over Edo State to show their love and support for him.

Obi, who addressed this crowd of faithful “Obidiatti” supporters, was ecstatic as he praised them for honouring his call to kick-start his campaign in the Southsouth region of the country.

The Obidiatti supporters, numbering in the hundreds, kept shouting “Obi! Obi! Obi!” to the excitement of the party leadership represented by Doyin Okpu, the director general of the Peter Obi/Yusuf Datti campaign organisation, Peter Obi and his running mate, Yusuf Datti, and some other state and national representatives. Others present were party members seeking support in their quest to represent the party at both the state and federal levels.

Pictures flooded the internet as supporters gladly flaunted their pictures taken during the campaign rally. @bewansiha1 shared a picture of him with other “Obidient” supporters at the venue. He said, “Live at the rally grounds with Obidient all over. This love is too organic.”

Meanwhile, Obi, who was overwhelmed with the avalanche of love and support that Benin City showed him, took to his Twitter handle to show his appreciation.

“What an awesome and OBIdient crowd in Benin. I am deeply humbled by Edo people’s show of love and support. –PO,” he tweeted.