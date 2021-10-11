2023: Ex-CBN governor, Moghalu joins ADC to purse presidential ambition

Kingsley Moghalu, a former deputy governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) on Friday said he will contest in the 2023 presidential elections under the platform of the African Democratic Party (ADC) party.

Moghalu was a presidential candidate for the Young Progressives Party (YPP) in the February 2019 general election, while late Obadiah Mailafia was the presidential candidate of ADC.

The former deputy CBN governor said the ADC will be a key player in the effort to create a new and bigger “megaparty” platform through a merger of several political parties to take power in 2023 and begin the work of rebuilding our beleaguered country.

“For the past year I have been part of a group of individuals and political parties working towards the emergence of a “Third Force” in the Nigerian political space. Millions of our countrymen and women, tired of the failure of traditional politics, are waiting eagerly for the emergence of such a platform. I am pleased to announce today that I have joined the ADC. I am honoured to become a card-carrying member of the party,” Moghalu said at a press conference in Abuja.

Moghalu called on all Nigerians to shun the political status quo and its two major parties, which according to him, have failed Nigerians.

“To vote for them again is to waste your vote. The results, for the past 22 years, include rigged elections, Nigeria as the poverty capital of the world, 4,000 megawatts of electricity for 200 million people, 33 percent unemployment, terrorism, and our lives today cheaper than the naira to the dollar”, he said.

“We must now focus on governance beyond politics if we are ever to escape from today’s mess and the misery it will surely continue to generate if the same recycled politicians remain in charge”, he further said.

The Presidential aspirant said part of his goals is to re-engineer Nigeria’s economy through a system of developmental capitalism that taps into the well-known dynamism and innovative spirit of Nigerian youth.

“My vision is one in which millions of youth can create jobs and move out of poverty and into the middle class, the market functions well, the government creates an enabling policy environment for all Nigerians to achieve prosperity, and an effective social security system is established to take care of our elderly population” Moghalu said.

He also promised to run an inclusive and fair government, tackle insecurity and increase the Naira value by boosting the nation’s production and export of diverse commodities, if he wins the election.