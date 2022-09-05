2023 elections will be about legacies, competencies – Abia gov

Okezie Ikpeazu, the governor of Abia State, said on Monday that the 2023 elections would be about legacies and competencies, not mere politicking and promises.

Ikpeazu, who said he had shamed his critics with the inauguration of the Osisioma flyover and roads in Aba, said that he would not allow any politician to use posters on his executed and completed projects.

The flyover, named ‘Okezuo Abia Flyover’, was initiated and completed by Ikpeazu to ease traffic on the Osisioma junction, known for its traffic bottlenecks, according to a statement.

Ikpeazu said the completion of the flyover had given him so much joy that he boldly looked at the faces of his doubters and laughed at them.

He said: “This is the time of politics. If you want to contest an election in Abia, you must show us what you’ve done before. From your family show us your work. Don’t paste posters on my flyover, streetlight and projects. Place your posters on your projects, not on my own projects.

“Today is a sad day for those who thought that this flyover will never be completed. It is a sad day for those who called it a borehole and called it a centre table.”

He said the Osisioma flyover, despite all doubts, had solved the traffic congestion problems that were experienced back then in Aba.

Ikpeazu congratulated the Aba business community and Abians at large on the realisation of the project.

He said he invited Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State to inaugurate the projects because “he is the father of flyovers in Nigeria and understands the value of an interchange”.

Wike commended Ikpeazu for changing the developmental narratives of the state, saying he was proud to be associated with him.

He said: “I don’t associate myself with those who can’t show anything. Ikpeazu is a man that knows what to do for his people. This is why I said anywhere Ikpeazu is, I’ll go with him. I and Ikpeazu have come a long way. No relationship can be bought with money.

“As I was coming, I told my friend: Where did you get the money? Abia State is not getting a huge allocation, but because he’s determined after 31 years to break history. Your work has brought good luck to all the rest of the PDP candidates in Abia. Don’t relent in doing good works for the people.”

Bob Ogu, commissioner for works, disclosed that the interchange was conceived by Ikpeazu as soon as he came on board in 2015 while actual work started on it in 2017.

He expressed joy that the dream of the governor in conceptualising the project has been realised and congratulated Abians on the feat.

Earlier, Christian Kamalu, executive chairman of Osisioma Ngwa Local Government Area, described the commissioning of the first-ever interchange located at Osisioma as historic.

He thanked the governor for constructing the interchange and highlighted its importance to the Aba business environment.