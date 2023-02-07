2023 election: NYSC seeks collaboration with NSCDC to protect corps members

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has sought to deepen relationship with the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) ahead of the 2023 general election.

The NYSC requested the Corps to intensify surveillance that would ensure maximum protection for NYSC formations and Corps members, like other critical assets of the Federal Government.

The NYSC Director General, Brigadier, General Yusha’u Dogara Ahmed made the call when he led some management staff of the Scheme on a courtesy call on the Commandant General of the NSCDC, Ahmed Abubakar Audi in his office in Abuja.

“We have Corps members in all the 774 Local Government Areas of the country. We want you to increase the surveillance on Corps Lodges, and other NYSC formations, especially as we approach the 2023 general elections in which Corps Members would serve as ad hoc staff,” the DG said.

Ahmed, while appreciating the Corps for its services to the Scheme over the years, said the relevance of the NSCDC to NYSC activities cannot be under-estimated.

The Commandant General of the NSCDC, Ahmed Abubakar Audi said the Corps is one of the major stakeholders in NYSC operations, hence, the need to support the Scheme in its activities.

“Corps Members are on National assignment, and l like to assure you that the NSCDC is ready to protect them before, during and after the general elections,” he said.