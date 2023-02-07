Buhari will sign NYSC Trust Fund bill for Corps entrepreneurs soon – Gowon

General Yakubu Gowon, founder of the National Youth Service Corps(NYSC) and former Head of State, has expressed the optimism that the proposed NYSC Trust Fund bill would soon receive presidential assent.

He said the trust fund would make funds available for Corps entrepreneurs to establish their businesses, improve the standard of facilities at the orientation camps, enhance further trainings in skill acquisition and entrepreneurship development programme among other benefits.

He stated this when the director general of NYSC, brigadier general Yusha’u Ahmed led some management staff of the Scheme to pay him a courtesy visit at his residence in Abuja.

The former head of state urged Ahmed to use his wealth of experiences to take the Scheme to greater heights.

Gowon, while congratulating the Director General on his appointment as the twenty-second Chief Executive of the Scheme, urged him to adopt an all-inclusive style of leadership.

“All the managers of the Scheme since inception have done exceptionally well. You have a good team to work with, strive and work in order to leave good legacies”, Gowon said.

The NYSC DG, in his response said he came to pay homage to General Gowon, promising that he would build on the legacies of the founding fathers of the Scheme.