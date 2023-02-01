2023 election: 800,000 PVCs yet to be collected in Oyo – REC

Adeniran Rahmon Tella, resident electoral commissioner (REC) in Oyo State, on Wednesday said that about 800,000 Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) were yet to be collected in the state.

Tella, who spoke at a stakeholders’ meeting on Mock Voters’ accreditation and verification exercise held at the INEC office, Ibadan, the state capital, said: “As at today, we have so far distributed over 402,321 PVCs in the state but we still have over 800,000 uncollected PVCs at our various 33 INEC Local Government Area offices.

The Oyo REC therefore, urged indigenes and residents to go and pick their PVCs, saying “because your PVC is your power on election day.”

Tella also gave the assurance that the leadership of Oyo State Independent Electoral Commission (OYSIEC) would continue to work harmoniously with other stakeholders in the area of election management.

The REC, while playing host to the leadership of OYSIEC at the Commission’s headquarters, Ibadan, explained that both INEC and OYSIEC operate on the same frequency, and that there was the need to build on existing relationship between the electoral umpires for successful poll.

He said that the preparation for 2023 general election was in advance stage, adding that plans were underway to conduct mock election in some selected local governments in the state.

The Oyo REC further said that election would be conducted under new electoral law and guided by new technology to enhance transparency.

He expressed the INEC readiness to partner with OYSIEC in necessary areas so as to have credible and transparent election.

Isiaka Abiola Olagunju, chairman, Oyo State Independent Electoral Commission (OYSIEC), in his remarks said that the visit was meant to interface with the new leadership of INEC and see how OYSIEC can assist in achieving success during 2023 general election.

Olagunju, who described the visit as obligatory, said the Commission was on the verge of finalising the review of its electoral law to meet modern voting trend.

He added that the amended bill has being forwarded to the Oyo State House of Assembly for further necessary action.