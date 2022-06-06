2023: EFCC warns politicians against vote-buying

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has warned politicians and the electorate against vote buying and vote selling as various elections in the country approach.

George Ekpungu, the secretary of the EFCC gave the warning in Abuja on Friday when he received a delegation of the Civil Society Partners on Electoral Reform (CISPER) on a courtesy visit to the EFCC.

Ekpungu noted that every leadership’s recruitment process in the country was vital, and called on Nigerians to avoid selling their votes and their future to the highest bidder in the course of elections.

He commended CISPER for coming forward to partner with the EFCC in curbing the menace of vote-buying and selling and called on other well-meaning Nigerians to come and partner with the commission in fighting all sorts of economic and financial crimes in the country.

Ekpungu assured that the EFCC will keep on collaborating with stakeholders, to enlighten the public on the dangers of economic and financial crimes, corruption, vote-buying and selling, among other vices.

Speaking earlier, leader of the delegation, Ariyo-Dare Atoye said his group came to the EFCC to partner with the commission to tackle the menace of vote-buying and selling in the course of elections

“As a civil society, we are in the commission to remind you that it is your responsibility, as we know you are spending a lot of resources and energy going after people who stole our collective wealth, and if we are able to address certain concerns at the recruitment level, then we won’t have leaders who are looters and that will serve as a proactive approach that will tackle the issue of corruption”, he said.