2023: Economic development supersedes self or party interest, says Imumolen

Christopher Imumolen, presidential Candidate, Accord Party, has stressed the need for a national economic development plan, irrespective of the ruling political party in power to ensure constant development and sustainable growth.

He said this in his remark at the Future Leadership Conference (FLC), themed, ‘Redefining Leadership and Economy; Strategy for a New Dispensation,’ in Lagos. The event was organised to examine the interplay between leadership and economic development

Speaking further, Imumolen underscored the need to put an end to the stereotype of age in leadership positions, by giving people, especially youths a chance to lead, adding that educating them would result in transformed minds and the ability to make good decisions

“Our greatest problem in Nigeria is leadership and most of our leaders have a poverty mindset because it’s only poverty that would make you steal even what you don’t need. The wickedness we see in Nigeria is because of a struggle for survival,” he said.

Read also: FG trains rural farmers on best agronomic practices in Kogi

“The #Not Too Young to Run law should be a motivation for youths to strive for leadership, it’s not sufficient as the requisite skill, discipline, character and knowledge needed to govern should be in place”, said Mark Idiahi, Convener, FLC, in his address.

“Young people need to be trained and know what it takes to be great leaders. Everyone of us has been entrusted with a responsibility that requires our leadership quality,” he said.

According to him, one can’t truly lead without discipline, which has a lot to do with the ability to set one’s mind on a predetermined goal and pursue it.

“I tell people to fight for their focus because there would be many things that try to take that away, Idiahi added.

Similarly, Jamie Pajoel, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Vantage Group, speaking to the youths, said that any money they invested in developing their mind would yield an increase.

“Nobody gives you an opportunity you have to show the world you are qualified for it. When you are loaded you would be needed, Pajole added.

Also at the event, Johnson Abbaly, CEO, Lighthouse International, said the fundamental problem with leadership in Africa is that it is yet to understand democracy and has been unable to leverage its people.