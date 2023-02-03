2023: Buhari meets APC Governors

Twenty-two days to the 2023 Presidential election, Muhammadu Buhari on Friday met with governors elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

BusinessDay gathered that the meeting is not unconnected with strategies to retain power, ahead of the February 25th election

The governors under the aegis of the Progressives Governors Forum, met with the president at the Council Chamber of the State House in Abuja Abuja.

It will be recalled that Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, had a few days ago, raised the alarm, alleging that some elements in the Presidency are working against the former Lagos governor and APC presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Those who attended the meeting include Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai; Kebbi State, Atiku Bagudu; Imo State, Hope Uzodimma; Zamfara State, Bello Matawale; Ebonyi State, Dave Umahi; Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu; Kano State, Abdullahi Ganduje; Ogun State, Dapo Abiodun; Yobe State, Mai Bala-Buni; Niger State, Sani Bello; and Kwara State, Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq.