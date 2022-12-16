2023: Biden urges Buhari to be non-partisan

Ahead of the 2023 general elections, President Joe Biden of the United States has charged President Muhammadu Buhari on the need to be totally non-partisan, even as he hailed the Nigerian leader for his efforts at deepening democracy not only in Nigeria, but also in Africa.

A statement by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, said the US President “ therefore encouraged President Buhari and the Nigerian electoral umpire to continue to be totally non-partisan”

According to the statement, Biden gave the charge in Washington during his meeting with leaders of six African countries slated to have elections in 2023 on the sidelines of the US-Africa Leaders Summit taking place in the US Capital.

President Biden recalled how he had followed the trajectory of the Nigerian leader since 2015 when he was elected President from being an opposition leader at a time he (Biden) was a Vice President. He added that it was very heartening that Nigeria is quite a model for democracy, especially the fact that President Buhari is not seeking a third term.

The US President said the meeting with the select African leaders including those of Democratic Republic of the Congo, Gabon, Liberia, Madagascar, and Sierra Leone was to discuss elections and democracy in Africa, share experiences with the United States on the forthcoming elections as well as encourage the countries to continue with the democratic process.

He pointed out that he really understands challenges facing the countries and expressed the willingness of the United States to support them in every area assistance may be required.

President Buhari expressed his appreciation to the US President for his positive remarks and congratulated him on attaining the peak of his political career which is the presidency of the country.

He also thanked him for organising the Summit with African leaders and wished him well in all his endeavours.