2023: Benin monarch worries over money-bags politics

The Oba of Benin, Oba Ewuare II, has expressed concern over the rate at which money-bags politics dominate electioneering, urging politicians and aspirants to make integrity their watchword ahead of the 2023 general election.

Oba Ewuare II made the remarks on Friday evening when he received Rotimi Amaechi, one of the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential aspirants, and some members of the party who were on a courtesy visit to the Oba at his palace in Benin City.

The Benin monarch, who reiterated that the palace is non-partisan, said the forthcoming election should not be a do-or-die affair, adding that the youth should be catered for with a view to ending electioneering-related violence.

“We seem to have more qualified and experienced persons vying than before. Money seems to be gaining too much momentum, and I am not too comfortable with it.

“I appeal that when eventually you are successful, please do not forget the young ones so that there will be less violence in politics and they will become better human beings,” Oba Ewuare II said.

The Oba, while commending Amaechi for the railway projects across the country and commiserating with the families of those recently attacked in the Kaduna-Abuja railway line, lamented the prevailing insecurity situation, noting that “with the right person in power, insecurity will reduce tremendously.

Amaechi, minister of transportation, on his part, pledged to address insecurity and prioritise education if he is elected to preside over the affairs of Nigeria.

The former Rivers State governor said with his years of experience as a two-time governor, speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly, he is capable of leading and would ensure the nation’s challenges are resolved if the country is entrusted to him.

He added that his visit to Edo State was to consult with delegates of the APC ahead of the party’s primary.

The minister was accompanied by some APC members, including Ali Ndume, Borno State senator; Charles Airhiavbere, former Edo governorship aspirant, and many others.