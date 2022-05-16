2023: Atiku says will bridge Nigeria’s unity gap

Atiku Abubakar, a presidential aspirant of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) says he will give every part of Nigeria a sense of belonging irrespective of their ethnic and religious affiliations.

Atiku, Nigeria’s former vice-president, equally said the All Progressives Congress (APC) was not an option for the 2023 presidential election because of the prevailing situation facing the country under the party’s management.

While addressing PDP delegates at the party’s secretariat on Friday, in Benin City, he claimed he has what it takes to unify the country, address the insecurity challenges and lift Africa’s dwindling economy.

“PDP has the experience and capacity to uplift our economy because we did that from 1999 to 2015; we became the biggest and richest country in Africa. Today, we are virtually the poorest and this is what APC has succeeded in turning Nigerian into. They have turned us to a beggar country.

“So, I want to assure you that PDP will lift Nigeria from bottom to top. There are institutions established by our PDP Administration. We imposed an education trust fund so that we can distribute money to the state and local government, but this government has plundered the money to the extent our universities have been on strike for many months without earning salaries.

“PDP has done an excellent job in Nigeria. I was involved in these achievements of PDP because I was the chairman of the economic council of our administration. I used the best economists; I didn’t look at their ethnicity or religion. I was only after their talents to better Nigerians,” Atiku said.

He added: “Today if you are not from a certain part of the country or religious faith, nobody looks at your face. This is criminal. I have what it takes to unify this country and I humbly submit to do it.”

Anthony Aziegbemi, the party’s chairman in Edo State, in his remarks, assured Atiku that the 107 delegates from Edo State are for him just as he commended him for having a knack for excellence and competence.