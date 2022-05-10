2023: Atiku pledges to unite Nigeria

Atiku Abubakar, a presidential aspirant of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) says he will work to unite Nigeria and give every group a sense of belonging.

Atiku gave the pledge when he met with members of the PDP in Ondo State in continuation of his push to secure the ticket of the party in the forthcoming presidential primaries.

The former vice-president also said that he would recruit more policemen and equip the arm forces to tackle the insecurity in the country if elected president in the 2023 election.

“I will give Ondo a special place in my government. My number one priority is to unify the people of this country, how do I unify the people of this country? I will be fair to every part of this country, I will give a sense of belonging to every part of this country, and every part of this country will feel they are part of this country.

“It is that unity that will enable us again to live as one nation, one people under God. Every part of this country is dealing with one aspect of insecurity or the other; I will be very tough on law and order.

”I will increase the number of policemen in this country, I will equip them, I will also increase the number of the armed forces, equip them very well, just like we did from 1999 to 2015. It is only when you secure the country, that there is peace, there is law and order, and you can deal with economic challenges.”

Abubakar, who accused the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) of being expert in ballot box snatching and stuffing, thanked the people of Ondo for voting for him as the presidential candidate of PDP in the 2019 election, which he lost to President Muhammadu Buhari.

He urged delegates from the state to vote for him in the primaries and in the general election, promising to provide adequate funding for education.

“Education is key to everything. We can only achieve this if you, as delegates support me and I win the nomination and I go ahead to win the election. Atiku Abubakar is a household name in Ondo State that is why you gave me over a 35,000 vote margin in the last election. You deserve the best in this country.”

Abubakar also said he would support devolving more power to states and local governments to enable them deal with their problems effectively.

Fatai Adams, Ondo State PDP chairman, assured Abubakar of winning the general election.